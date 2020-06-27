Sir, – Your editorial “An admission of the State’s failures” (June 24th) rightly argues that “The existence of the Special Criminal Court should trouble anyone who believes in civil liberties.”

The continued perceived need for the court is largely due to the power wielded by organised crime to subvert the justice system.

That power in turn derives largely from the prohibition of the sale and possession of recreational drugs, and the ensuing vast profits to be made by criminals.

The infringement on civil liberties consequent on the “war on drugs” and the (illegitimate) criminalisation of personal behaviour, has far-reaching effects right through the criminal justice system, and serves both to undermine social stability and to erode our freedoms. – Yours, etc,

PAUL O’BRIEN,

Dublin 8.