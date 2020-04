Sir, – Now that half the country has taken with gusto to power-drills, power-saws and power-mowers, as DIY kicks in as a confinement-friendly pastime, I would like to suggest that people use such ear-shattering appliances only between the hours of 11am and 4pm, and only on weekdays, so that the rest of us can enjoy the spring birdsong that is sometimes discernible now that traffic levels have dropped. – Yours, etc,

G NEVILLE,

Cork.