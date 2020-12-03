Sir, – The Secret Teacher (“Teaching in Covid-era: students are now listening, engaged as classmates sit a metre away”, Education, December 1st) seems to be enjoying the sound of silence and the opportunity to speak uninterrupted.

I miss the sound of learning that I usually hear in my classroom. A sound that can only come from students sitting in groups and working together. I miss being the one listening to them learn. My job as a secondary teacher is to facilitate learning, not lecture to rows of silent, masked faces. I look forward to the end of silence and to seeing heads close together solving problems and being creative. – Yours, etc,

LAURA McNAMARA,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.