The silent minority

Sir, – The people Frank Byrne (October 18th) hears talking loudly nowadays are probably bellowing into their mobile phones while simultaneously being deafened by loud music on their headphones and colliding with passing pedestrians as they peer intently at their little screens (occasionally while driving or cycling as well). Let’s be careful out there! – Yours, etc,

FINBAR O’CONNOR

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – Our principal in secondary school was a patient, calm and wise individual. She would, however, fly into a rage if we mumbled an answer to a question. “The whispering generation!”, she would roar at us. Now it seems we are loud all the time. Progress, I suppose. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.