The season of goodwill

Sir, – Collecting for the Mansion House Fuel Fund on a windblown day outside that noble building just before Christmas gave a great insight into the care and compassion of Irish people.

The fund helps to address fuel poverty in the wider Dublin area and is run solely by volunteers under the auspices of Dublin’s Lord Mayor.

Generosity abounded as donations were placed in the waiting buckets and these gifts were given with immense goodwill and concern.

It is perhaps understandable that in today’s world our news headlines are dominated by stories unlikely to create a smile or lift a spirit but, as we enter a new decade, it is clear that this nation continues to have a sense of humanity and decency at its core.

All will be well. – Yours, etc,

GEOFF SCARGILL,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.