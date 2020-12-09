The search for a deal on Brexit

Sir, – The UK won’t break the law and an internationally recognised agreement that the UK made with the EU less than a year ago if, and only if, the EU agrees to trade with the UK on terms that the UK wants.

That’s not a compromise. That’s blackmail. – Yours, etc,

DAVID CLARKE,

Edinburgh.

Sir, – Interesting to see the British and EU negotiators in London last Friday ordering pizza rather than fish and chips or steak-and-kidney pie.

At least they agreed on something. – Yours, etc,

BYNA

TWOMEY,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin..