The Ryder Cup – a cautionary tale

Sir, – It is amazing how the possibility of a Ryder Cup tournament being staged in Ireland again has engaged the Cabinet (“State will spend ¤50 million preparing for and promoting 2026 Ryder Cup”, News, July 25th).

Let us hope the Government has its ears attuned to what is happening in the UK and the situation in the real world regarding the new regime there.

One would have thought that that has slightly more relevance than the staging of a golf event.

As a family that endured the last staging of the Ryder Cup, in Straffan, Co Kildare, in 2006, may I outline briefly the requirements demanded of the residents of this village on that occasion?

All homes were visited by a PR person from An Garda Síochána long before the event. Our passport details were noted, our car-registration numbers were demanded, and we were asked to supply the names of potential visitors to our homes, together with their personal details. We had the misfortune to have a relative from South Africa visit us unexpectedly on one of the days of the tournament. We had to request that one of the gardaí at the top of our road would emerge from his security hut and vet our visitor and we had to escort him to our home and out again on his departure. If leaving the area, we had to inform the security people and speak to them again when returning, giving our names, etc. We were informed that this area was not under the control of the Irish security forces for the duration of the golfing competition but had an American involvement, due to the unprecedented security required (the attendance of a retired US president).

The only apparent improvement to the village was the upgrading of the minor road which runs through Straffan linking the M7 to the M4.

There was no gain to local residents, however; this is now a “rat-run”, with all its attendant dangers and disadvantages.

A word of advice to those involved in the staging of the Limerick event – do try to ensure that the American team wins as their golfing followers tend not to return to a scene of defeat. – Yours, etc,

ANNA

M COOKE,

Straffan,

Co Kildare.