The round system

Sir, –Frank McNally’s witty remarks on our “ round system” (An Irishman’s Diary, April 22nd) brought to mind that its existence had even been noticed by the United States army.

In its 1942 publication A Pocket Guide to Northern Ireland – Understanding the Ulsterman, it sternly notes, “The Irish don’t go in for the Dutch treat system. If five men enter a pub, each will stand a round, and etiquette demands that all stay until the last of the rounds has been bought. If you are invited to join such a group, and do so, remember that you will give offence by a refusal to treat and be treated.” – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL KERR,

Richhill,

Co Armagh.