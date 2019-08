Sir, – Was the “loan male” spotted by one of your readers at the Forty Foot (Letters, August 8th) a banker or, perish the thought, a vulture? Surely it wasn’t a loan ranger. – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Rathmines

Dublin 6.

Sir, – May I suggest that the “loan male” swimmer at the Forty Foot was there solely on borrowed time.

KEVIN COONEY,

Oulart,

Gorey,

Wexford.