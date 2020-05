Sir, – Looking at pictures of celebrities in the public eye, I am struck by the large numbers who are unshaven.

Did I miss the run on razor blades during the rush on toilet roll?

A five-week shadow is not a good look. If the results are anything to go by, their ability to grow beards should be called into question.

They should repair to their bathrooms and rectify the situation immediately. – Yours, etc,

JOHN BERGIN,

Oxton,

Wirral, England.