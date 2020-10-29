The rationale for Level 5 lockdown

Sir, – Congratulations to Michael McDowell for his factual column on our approach to the pandemic. His column of October 28th in particular exposes the fallacy of using the ICU and bed capacity as part of the justification for introducing Level 5.

As a doctor I learned over the years the more you know you don’t know. Also can we have a break from the usual so-called medical experts who are wheeled out daily on the airwaves. – Yours, etc,

Prof MICHAEL O’KEEFFE,

Consultant Ophthalmic

Surgeon,

Institute of Eye Surgery,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – Michael McDowell (Opinion, October 28th) questions the evidence of bookshops, clothes shops etc, being vectors for transmission of Covid-19, and perhaps should remain open for business.

I too had those doubts until I imagined how those customers actually got into the shops! How did they travel, where had they come from, who did they meet and greet on the way? Would they have undertaken that journey if the shop was closed?

There lies the difficulty. If you build it, they will come. – Yours, etc,

PAT QUINN,

Dublin 8.