The race for the presidency

A chara, – “Michael D Higgins 54 points ahead in position that looks unassailable” (Analysis, October 17th) suggests only an eruption of volcanic proportions can prevent a second term. Or possibly a tweet? – Is mise,

JASON POWER,

Dartry,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Liadh Ni Riada states that nothing in the history of the IRA made her feel uncomfortable (Harry McGee, “Liadh Ní Riada as close as you could get to the image SF wants to project right now”, October 17th).

Even the IRA itself admitted that the La Mon napalm-style bombing was one of the most shameful episodes in its history, saying it had been “rightly and severely” criticised by its own members. – Yours, etc,

JUDY BURKE,

Rosscarbery,

Co Cork.

Sir, – Is this going to be a walk in the Park for Michael D? – Yours, etc,

LIAM O’CARROLL,

Brittas Bay,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Having watched and listened to the recent presidential debates, it was notable how many irrelevant topics were mentioned and discussed. One would think that a new government were about to be formed. Forgive my cynicism, but I would be more impressed if candidates told us what sporting events they were looking forward to attending on behalf of the State – All-Ireland finals, rugby and soccer internationals, maybe an Olympic games?

A bit of honesty wouldn’t go amiss. This is a job that involves a lot of shaking hands and speeches at numerous events, speeches that I would guess hardly anyone remembers. It’s a bit like royalty without the bowing and scraping. Corgis are optional. If I were asked why I wanted to be president, I would simply reply that it would allow me to attend next year’s Rugby World Cup on the cheap. At least it would be truthful. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – What does it say about Irish democracy and the process of choosing the next president when denying the voters the opportunity to see all of the candidates debate together on national television?

With the election less than 10 days away, the fact that the incumbent refused to participate in the first televised debate earlier in the week illustrated arrogance. At a time of turmoil across the world, democracy and debate are under serious threat. If the incumbent is serious about being a president who will stand up for these rights, he should not use the excuse that he has been “answering questions since 1969” but lead by example in 2018, and not hide behind high poll numbers, expecting an inevitable coronation. – Yours, etc,

NIALL DOHENY,

Abu Dhabi,

United Arab Emirates.

Sir, – I notice in Seán Gallagher’s letter to Michael D Higgins about his absence from Monday’s RTÉ debate he refers to a “lack of respect for the Irish people”, yet he didn’t attend himself. Is this a case of “look what you made me do?”. – Yours, etc,

GILL McCARTHY,

Shillelagh,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Just like a third of the electorate I voted No to abortion in the recent referendum. I now find myself in the position that I cannot, in conscience, vote for any candidate in the forthcoming presidential referendum. We are constantly reminded that we are now a more enlightened, tolerant society. Why is it then that even a candidate who acknowledged voting No, is afraid to follow through on her sincerely held convictions for fear of the backlash from “liberal” Ireland? Some tolerance! – Yours, etc,

ERIC CONWAY,

Navan,

Co Meath.

A chara, – Pat Leahy’s recent article on the upcoming presidential election (“Sitting President set to be returned to Phoenix Park at a canter”, October 17th) mentions that Seán Gallagher’s “folksy, upbeat, can-do mentality struck a chord with people”.

I have no quarrel with the statement, but I would question what exactly is meant by the term “folksy”? The political arena is littered with it, as we hear of George W Bush’s “folksy charm” and others, but I still have no idea what it means. It appears to refer to a charisma-deprived, gaffe-prone candidate who nevertheless manages to find a message attractive to voters, but surely it must have a deeper meaning than that. – Is mise,

OSCAR DESPARD,

Portobello,

Dublin 8.