The race for the Áras

A chara, – And the Oscar nominees are: Michael D Higgins – A Beautiful Mind; Seán Gallagher – The Quiet Man; Liadh Ní Riada – A Farewell to Arms; Gavin Duffy – The Deer Hunter; Joan Freeman – Ordinary People; Peter Casey – Raging Bull. – Is mise,

LOMAN Ó LOINGSIGH,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – Parachuting from the business world into candidacy for the position of president neither reflects nor guarantees appropriateness for the post. – Yours, etc,

MICHELE SAVAGE,

Dublin 12.

Sir, – I have heard a few people say that they won’t bother voting on October 26th, as President Michael D Higgins will win anyway. Every single vote counts, and nobody will win unless they get the votes due to them. – Yours, etc,

GERALDINE O’BRIEN,

Deansgrange,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Peter Casey has been lucky and life has dealt him a decent hand. From that position, he should have more empathy, compassion and imagination. To attack any marginalised and impoverished group is, well, unpresidential. For that reason, I’m out. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN LALOR,

Naas,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – In most cases of ethnic or social division, anyone suggesting that the said division was superficial or illusory would be considered progressive and inclusive. Peter Casey argues that there is no biological difference between settled and travelling people. In reply he is labelled “racist”, “demeaning to a whole ethnic group”, and guilty of lazy stereotyping. When a claim of equality can cause such offense, we have truly pushed identity politics to a point of absurdity. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – “If you want more of what we’ve had for the last seven years then you already have your president”, spoke candidate Seán Gallagher on the Virgin Media One debate.

Yes, Seán, I do and I have! – Yours, etc,

OLIVER McGRANE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Could the ballot paper with the six candidates also contain a quick-pick option? – Yours, etc,

HELEN NOONAN,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Once Michael D Higgins is re-elected with a huge majority, could we all agree to forget the “Miggeldy” nonsense? Sure it was cute and fun for a while but it tends to trivialise the life’s work of someone who has devoted his career to public service. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Thank you for Miriam Lord and her great take on Irish politics (“Debate Sketch”, October 18th). She is my “go to” writer on opening The Irish Times. – Yours, etc,

DEL O’SULLIVAN,

Listowel,

Co Kerry.

Sir, – In view of recent utterances by some of our flapping and floundering presidential candidates, they would do well to pay heed to the wisdom of never passing up a golden opportunity to keep one’s mouth shut. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA MULKEEN,

Ballinfull,

Sligo.