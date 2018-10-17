The race for the Áras

Sir, – Dr Diarmuid O’Shea (October 15th) is of course quite right that “opting to compete for a new role in your 70s is something to be applauded”. However, there are more fundamental issues of integrity involved in Michael D Higgins’s candidature for a second term in the Áras. The record is that he voluntarily, under no pressure, made a commitment in his first election campaign not to seek another seven years in office.

This was not a personal preference to be changed at a whim; it was a commitment to the electorate which he has now reneged on.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Labour have chosen to back Mr Higgins’s candidacy. That says a lot about their attitude to political commitments as well. – Yours, etc,

DONAL McGRATH,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Further to “Presidential election a new low for politics” (Opinion & Analysis, October 15th), how can Una Mullally trot out words like “arrogance” and “self-righteousness” in respect of candidates when her article is a glaring example of those very qualities?

Her endorsement of one candidate, the incumbent, is a dubious compliment to him; her denigration of the other five candidates is totally out of order. – Yours, etc,

M O’CONNELL,

Dublin 13.

Sir, – Yet another article from a “liberal” journalist explaining to the masses why the only candidate worth considering for the position of president is the current incumbent.

As far as I am aware we live in a democracy but one would be forgiven for wondering if somehow that situation has changed. Lest the journalists forget that this is the situation, let me remind them that as this is neither a monarchy nor a dictatorship, and no one fills the position of head of state by right (divine or otherwise).

The incumbent announced that he would be a one-term president seven years ago, and he has shown scant regard for the democratic system by delaying the announcement of his intention to stand again until almost the last possible moment.

I am thankful that other candidates have been able to secure nominations and am less than impressed by the almost total endorsement by the media of one candidate and the snide remarks about the others. – Yours, etc,

MARY KING,

Dublin 7.

A chara, – Una Mullally’s rant (and it can only be described as such) about the presidential election meanders between insulting those who went through the difficult process of seeking a nomination to questioning whether businesspeople make any real contribution to society.

She describes the “bulk of elected politicians” as being “below average”.

It is easy from the pulpit of a weekly Irish Times column to knock those who have the courage to put their names on a ballot paper.

In doing so, those candidates are exposing themselves to inquiry into all aspects of their lives and to criticism.

Yes, there should be scrutiny but I would prefer if it was of their vision as to what they would wish to do if elected.

If your columnist is not satisfied with the quality of candidates at elections, then she should seek to run herself or support others who do so.

Disagree with their views but do not sneer at those who want to make a political contribution.

It is that sort of attitude that deters many from running.

Our presidential candidates have all contributed in different ways to Irish life.

We should celebrate that we live in a democracy where there are those who want to put their reputations on the line to be our head of state. – Is mise,

Cllr MALCOLM BYRNE,

(Fianna Fáil),

Wexford County Council,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – It is safe to say that a sizeable number of citizens owe a debt of gratitude to President Michael D Higgins for not taking part in Monday’s presidential television debate.

The President’s decision saved those citizens, once again, from the fire-breathing of the fiercest of dragons.

If only the other dragons would follow their fellow dragon’s lead. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN D’ARCY,

Ballinteer,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Seán Gallagher, presidential candidate and blustery dragon, directed fire at Michael D Higgins because he was not on an RTÉ show to campaign for his second term. Mr Gallagher says Mr Higgins “insults the Irish people” because of his “no-show”.

What does Mr Gallagher know about what constitutes the population “being insulted”, exactly?

If there are notes of acrimony and sulking being introduced to the circus, at least make them credible by not first assuming what we are thinking and feeling. Tell us about yourself and what you may bring to the table, Mr Gallagher. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT SULLIVAN,

Bantry,

Co Cork.

Sir, – Let’s wrench ourselves out of our complacency and vote in a new face for the Park. We owe it to ourselves. – Yours, etc,

LARRY DOLAN,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – Would it be at all helpful if the ballot paper for this forthcoming presidential election were to include a space saying “None of the above”? – Yours, etc,

JOHN CULLY,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – One individual stood head and shoulders above the others in Monday night’s debate, demonstrating poise, intelligence and grace in demanding circumstances.

Claire Byrne for president. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN FARRELL,

Dublin 18.