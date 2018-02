Sir, – I was amused to read how Michael Farrell witnessed a fox sauntering out the gate with a copy of The Irish Times wedged between his jaws (February 17th). I’m surprised that the audacious animal didn’t attempt to make off with Mr Farrell’s television while he was at it. Then he could keep up with Fox News. – Yours, etc,

RONAN SCANLAN

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.

A chara, – That fox was obviously a news hound. – Is mise,

JOHN KELLY.

Bennekerry,

Co Carlow.