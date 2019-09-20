Sir, – You report that the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has “no plans to comply with any of the Data Protection Commissioner’s instructions” arising from the report into the public services card project, thus beginning a lengthy, and expensive, legal process.

Notwithstanding the damage to the international reputation of the office of the Data Protection Commissioner, and the not inconsiderable bill for the taxpayers, it is apparently both mandatory and compulsory that the Minister saves face. – Yours, etc,

DAVID O’FLYNN,

Bray.

Co Wicklow.