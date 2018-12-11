The prospects for a new political party

Sir, – Pat Leahy’s article (Opinion & Analysis, December 8th) on Peadar Tóibín’s new party was interesting and fair, but I think his analysis of the new party’s prospects is too pessimistic. He forgets that leaders of Renua made at least two mistakes in their first general election: they did not have a clear anti-abortion policy, and they adopted strongly right-wing economic policies.

Also, he fails to factor in that pro-life voters are now as disenchanted with Fianna Fáil as they are with Fine Gael. If the new party has radical policies on housing and the health services, and a clear pro-life stance, then it has a real chance of gaining seats and participating in government. – Yours, etc,

JIM STACK,

Lismore,

Co Waterford.