Sir, – Early last Saturday morning, I went in to do some Christmas shopping in a well-known store on Grafton Street. Among my intended purchases was a plum pudding. Imagine my surprise when I was informed at the checkout that I could not buy this Christmas staple as its alcohol content precluded it being sold before 10.30am. The Spirit of Christmas was not much in evidence on Grafton Street last Saturday. Bah, humbug! – Yours, etc,

MARK LAWLER,

Kilmainham,

Dublin 8.