The private sector and housing

Sir, – This Government remains wedded to the deluded idea that the private sector will solve the housing supply problem. The deluge of applications to convert residential units into short-term lets prior to regulation change shows that, not unnaturally, the private sector is in the game for profit and has nil interest in providing either affordable or social housing, which has to be the remit of any decent government. Just get on with it! – Yours, etc,

RORY E MAC FLYNN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.