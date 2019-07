Sir, – It isn’t only motor renewal insurance costs that are experiencing hefty increases. I have just received my home insurance renewal quote from a large international company, and it shows a 50 per cent increase on last year on a claim-free policy. I’m unaware of home insurance fraud or of people burning their homes down to solve their mortgage problems.

Frankly this is downright extortion. – Yours, etc,

BOB BARRY,

Ashbourne,

Co Meath.