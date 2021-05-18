The Poots process

Sir, – I really cannot understand the fuss about new DUP leader Edwin Poots’s “Young Earth Creationist” belief. Surely the ability to believe vaguely comforting nonsense in the face of all the evidence is an essential qualification for any unionist leader? – Yours, etc,

JOHN KEEGAN,

Glenmore,

Co Kilkenny.

Sir, – Edwin Poots may not believe in dinosaurs, but it seems there are plenty of dinosaurs who believe in him. – Yours, etc,

ROSS MOORE,

Belfast.

Sir, – All we are saying is give Poots a chance. – Yours, etc,

RONAN McDERMOTT,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6