The politics of recycling

Sir, – Why does a letter writer (Letters, July 22nd) think it is just the role of the Green Party to incentivise recycling? The Green Party has tried, in vain, for many years to get the government of the day to legislate for a deposit and return policy. It is the role of all political parties, and all citizens, to ensure that cans and bottles are recycled for all the obvious environmental, social, health and economic reasons, and it is “high time” that people stopped viewing this, and all other environmental actions, as something that is just the preserve of the Green Party. – Yours, etc,

ELAINE MULLAN,

Portlaw,

Co Waterford.