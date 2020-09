Sir, – The fulminations of Mary Lou McDonald, Richard Boyd Barrett, Alan Kelly, et al, against the measured response of the Taoiseach to the proposed UK Internal Markets Bill only serve to show how ill-prepared they are for the task of government. Their constant resorting to the politics of outrage is simply a tedious reminder of their inexperience of real responsibility at the highest level. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK FITZPATRICK,

Bishopstown,

Cork.