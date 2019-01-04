The plastic age

Sir, – With regard to recycling plastic and the confusion over which plastics are recyclable or not (Letters, January 3rd), the best solution is not to allow the manufacture of non-recyclable plastics in the first place.

Why put the onus on the end-user? If a new product is coming to market, simply remove the option to use non-recyclable material.

Otherwise we are creating an unnecessary problem for society at large, and an expensive problem at that. – Yours, etc,

MIKE O’NEILL,

Fenit,

Co Kerry.