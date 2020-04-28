The perils of domestic haircuts

Sir, – I offered my husband a much-needed haircut this weekend. Much to his delight, there is absolutely no sign of him going bald, and much to my delight he agreed to a “quick trim.”

Turns out I’m not quite the barber I thought I was going to be, and my haircutting skills deteriorated as did the initial steadiness of my hand. Our three daughters had ringside seats, and offered running commentary as every lock hit the kitchen floor.

Realising quickly that things weren’t going according to plan, I sort of hacked his hair into a mohawk; whatever style you end up with after that can only be a bonus.

For those looking to cut their other half’s hair, my advice would be to practise on a tree or a bush first, or at the very least, line up a few chives or a bit of wool, and see if you can cut them in a straight line. After that, stay calm and maintain a reassuring tone of voice.

I have told my husband that this too will pass. – Yours, etc,

MELANIE HUNTER-REID,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.