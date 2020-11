Sir, – Listening to the radio this week, I have been constantly and quite correctly been warned to avoid tiredness while undertaking a car journey.

I will now take the advice on board and in future will break my journey midway at 2.5km and have a coffee and a 10-minute snooze before heading out again toward my destination. – Yours, etc,

RORY E MacFLYNN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.