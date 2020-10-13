The path is narrow

A chara, – There is a good opportunity for our parks to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, and plan for the future, by widening pedestrian footpaths.

This would appear both needed and feasible in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, where the narrow footpaths are dwarfed by the sheer expanse of the park, and passing another pedestrian or runner, with the required two-metre social distancing, means walking or running alongside most of the footpaths rather than on them. This can mean stepping onto the road at times, which obviously introduces a road safety issue.

The issue of wider footpaths is also relevant outside of our parks but I’m sure our town planners are already ahead of the game and finalising their plans! – Is mise,

Dr STANLEY DW MILLER,

Chapelizod,

Dublin 20.