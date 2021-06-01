Sir, – Frank McNally gives a very readable account of the Paris Commune (An Irishman’s Diary, May 28th) .

This topic is still deeply divisive in France. President Macron is being very cautious about commemorating it and the socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, quite enthusiastic.

One quickly realises that their sesquicentenary of the Paris Commune of 1871 is like our centenary of the events of 1921. We both face the same challenge of trying to come to some kind of agreement today over the bloody conflicts of the past. – Yours, etc,

