The painting on the wall

Sir, – I note with interest your report on Dublin City Council’s attempt to enforce the removal of the mural of David Attenborough in Portobello (“Council takes legal action over street mural of David Attenborough”, News, February 26th). Murals like these are created using thousands of litres of plastic-based paints. Would an environmental campaigner approve? Wall paintings deteriorate rapidly and are rarely maintained. Could we please have earth-pigment frescoes instead? They will last millennia, but will of course take longer than a wet weekend to create. – Yours, etc,

ERICA DEVINE,

Bray, Co Wicklow.