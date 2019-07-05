The orphanage was a loving home for me

Sir, – As a former orphanage resident, I can’t see what the controversy is about the real name of a former home at Smyly Trust building in Dún Laoghaire (Home News, July 4th).

Without the loving care of the Sisters of Mercy in my own case, I would most likely not be here today. My own mother and father had the primary responsibility for my care and upbringing and duly abdicated.

The “orphanage” for me was my home where I was nurtured and cared for until I was 16. The dear nuns were my parents as they were for many thousands of others throughout the country.

Let’s all continue to accurately reflect our history when naming the built environment. – Yours, etc,

Peggy Lee,

Dublin 15.