The Olympics

Sir, – According to the OECD, Japan has the second largest developed economy in the world and, for example, Ecuador and Tanzania trail towards the bottom. The announcement that the EU will be sending 100 million Covid-19 vaccines to Japan to facilitate the “non-essential” Olympics defies all logical, moral and ethical standards.

Who will want to cheer on their athletes at the expense of already-disenfranchised populations in the Global South who should be benefiting from these vaccines through the Covax programme? – Yours, etc,

MARY PIERCE,

Kilmainham,

Dublin 8.