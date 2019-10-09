Sir, – In attempting to justify the Government’s blocking of the Occupied Territories Bill through its misuse of the “money message,” Jackie Goodall claims in herletter of October 7th that the European Commission regards the Bill as a “flagrant violation” of EU law. This is entirely without foundation as the European Commission has adopted no position on this question.

Multiple legal experts have, however, stated that banning trade with the settlements which Israel has established on the Palestinian territory it occupies is allowed under EU law precisely because these settlements are a flagrant violation of international law. – Yours, etc,

GERRY LISTON,

Sadaka – the

Ireland Palestine Alliance,

PO Box 110,

Ballyshannon PO,

Co Donegal.