The O’Rahilly house

Sir, – Reports that imply that Dublin City Council supports the demolition of the home of my grandfather, The O Rahilly, at 40 Herbert Park in Dublin, are not correct.

For the record, I know of not a single elected representative who has expressed support for the planning application that will see this historic house bulldozed and replaced by a commemorative plaque that will mark its location and connection to our history!

The members of An Bord Pleanála are duty bound to consider the views of the city councillors in assessing the application by way of a report from the city manager.

I trust that this will reflect their opposition in the public interest to this demolition. – Yours, etc,

PROINSIAS

Ó RATHAILLE,

Killiney, Co Dublin.