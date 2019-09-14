The next general election

Sir, – Let’s hope that the Taoiseach’s vision (News, September 13th) for his chosen general election date is exactly that: 2020. – Yours, etc,

CIARAN DONNELLY,

Cove West,

New South Wales,

Australia.

Sir, – Sooner rather than later, Leo. Heed Shakespeare. “Defer no time, delays have dangerous ends.” – Yours, etc,

ANNE RYAN,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – We can only hope that any decision to go for a May 2020 general election date is based on something more than a gut feeling, or a favourable horoscope prediction in one of the daily papers. – Yours, etc,

LIAM POWER,

Dundalk, Co Louth.