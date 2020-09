Sir, – Speculation about the Government’s nominee to replace Phil Hogan seems to be based on the assumption that just because Phil Hogan was of Fine Gael stock, the new Irish commissioner must be also.

I can’t imagine any county GAA sports manager being restricted to having to replace an injured player with one from the same club! – Yours, etc,

DONNCHA

Ó hÉALLAITHE,

Cois Fharraige,

Co na Gaillimhe.