The NCAD and the future of art

Sir, – If the news report on the National College of Art and Design’s new five-year strategy is accurate, it seems that the college will no longer prioritise the formation of painters, printmakers, sculptors and designers but instead educate people to address “climate change, digital transformation and automation” (“Schools ‘doing students a disservice’ by ignoring the potential of art”, Education, June 19th).

In other words, it will duplicate the work of third-level science and technology institutions, places which are entirely capable of encouraging imaginative problem-solving without any input from art colleges, which do not have any special claim on “creativity”.

For the sake of art, would-be artists and their future audiences, the NCAD should stick to its last. – Yours, etc,

DAVID

McKENNA,

Dublin 8.