Sir, – Stephen Collins, as a city dweller, is concerned about the National Development Plan being diluted in favour of country folk (“Ireland’s future cannot be held to ransom by rural interests”, Opinion & Analysis, February 8th).

Such opinion does not bode well for democracy. Perhaps the time has come, with no broadband, no post office, no Garda station, no public transport, no local ambulance or medical service and no local employment, for rural dwellers to venture down a rabbit-hole and ask the March Hare or the Mad Hatter why they pay the same taxes as those who have these services? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.