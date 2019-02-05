A chara, – The Government would do well to move with great caution on changing the terms of reference of the PWC investigation into the cost of the National Children’s Hospital. We have experience of challenges to previous investigations.

It is urgent to find the explanation for the dramatic increase in cost.

However, in attributing responsibility for failures to named individuals, PWC would effectively be carrying out the function of a court of law. It might not use the word “guilty”, nor inflict penalties, but it would have the capability to inflict serious reputational damage to the named individuals. This would also have effects on the future employment prospects of those concerned.

If those named persons have not had the right to defend themselves publicly with the constitutional protection of legal representation, and the right of appeal, we could prolong the investigation. There could also be legal challenges to the publication of the report.

The good name of each person is important. Article 40 of the Constitution is clear: “The State shall, in particular, by its laws protect as best it may from unjust attack and, in the case of injustice done, vindicate the life, person, good name, and property rights of every citizen.”

However large the hole dug for the foundations of the hospital, we must be wary of digging yet more holes and falling into them. – Is mise,

PÁDRAIG McCARTHY,

Sandyford,

Dublin 16 .

Sir, – The abject failings in management, financing and building leave the impression that the children are in charge of the proposed hospital rather than its intended beneficiaries. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.