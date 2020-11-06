Sir, – Your front-page article “Opening of secret State files under 30-year rule delayed by pandemic” (News, November 4th) states that “classified documents due to be released next month will remain closed to public scrutiny”. This is not the case.

The official release of State documents under the 30-year rule occurs in January each year following the transfer of records to the National Archives under the authority of departmental certifying officers.

The records from 1990 will be available to the general public in early 2021. – Yours, etc,

ORLAITH McBRIDE,

Director,

The National Archives,

Bishop Street,

Dublin 8.