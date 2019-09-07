The Minister and e-scooters

Sir, – The Minister for Transport has made it clear to retailers that the use of e-scooters in public places is illegal and he is also on record saying that enforcement is a matter for the Garda Síochána (News, September 3rd).

This is somewhat disingenuous as he must know that there are not enough gardaí to police this activity.

Meanwhile, the users of these scooters are ignoring the law, judging by the number of new users who appear on our streets every week, not to mention those who have witnessed using them on footpaths. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK

HOWARD,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.