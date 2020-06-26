The meaning of quarantine

Sir, – There is much talk of lifting or amending “the quarantine” on international travellers entering Ireland. This is misleading language, as there is no such thing here. A quarantine is generally taken to be an enforced period of isolation. What we have is a recommendation to self-isolate. It is not mandatory. Can journalists and public health specialists, who know better, please stop misusing the word. It is not a quarantine. – Yours, etc,

Prof BRIAN M LUCEY,

School of Business,

Trinity College Dublin,

Dublin 2.