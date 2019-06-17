The local property tax
Sir, – The Minister for Finance is quoted as indicating that in his revision of property tax rates, he will consider a reduction in the tax on people who pay property maintenance fees (News, June 11th).
These charges relate to grounds and building maintenance, and general upkeep of the property.
Private house-owners have to pay these costs themselves.
Maybe he will consider these expenses incurred by house-owners as deductible from property tax. – Yours, etc,
ALAN
McCARTHY,
Dublin 6.