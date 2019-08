Sir, – Opponents of the most recent referendum on divorce could hardly have feared a worse or more grievous outcome. From your Letters page, August 9th: “a loan male swimming with 13 women” at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Co Dublin. Most worryingly – by whom was he loaned and by which of the 13 was he borrowed? – Yours, etc,

JIMMY O’TOOLE,

Carlow.