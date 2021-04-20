The Leaving – time to specialise

Sir, – I am amazed and disappointed that it has taken a 68-page report to say what we already know from observing senior cycle education in many other European countries (“Plan to reduce focus on ‘stressful’ final exams in Leaving Cert reforms”, News, April 19th).

The need to select subjects in which to specialise is not a new concept by any stretch of the imagination. Other countries in Europe and throughout the world have long offered specialised senior cycle curriculums, with students required to study a maximum of two to five subjects, thereby allowing them to study the subjects they are truly interested in or have an aptitude for.

The fact that we still force our students in Ireland to take up to seven subjects for Leaving Cycle, including several “compulsory” ones, is beyond embarrassing! – Yours, etc,

KATHARINA GREINER,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.