Sir, – I think Anna Kirby is missing the point (Letters, January 20th) regarding this year’s Leaving Cert. Yes, in an ideal world it would be great to spend the next few weeks studying and revising, but we are living through a pandemic and must acknowledge that it may be a very stressful time for many students. It’s hard to focus when one hears the latest report on the number of deaths from Covid-19. – Yours, etc,

BREDA O’FARRELL,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.