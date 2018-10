Sir, – I visited Tory Island some years ago. Patsy Dan welcomed me on the pier, shaking my hand. “Have you been to London?” he asked. “Yes,” I replied. “Did the Queen of England welcome you in person?”

That was my only encounter with the King of Tory but it still brings a smile. A job at the gates of Heaven may be his. May he rest in peace. – Yours, etc,

GERRY CHRISTIE,

Tralee, Co Kerry.