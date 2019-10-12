The Kerry slug

Sir, – Pity the poor Kerry slug, assailed by unmitigated noise and at risk of crush injury when the new greenway is being constructed (“Kerry slug faces ‘unmitigated disturbance’ from greenway, hearing told”, News, October 9th). I cannot help but see all those poor slugs in their little orange ear-defenders and yellow hi-vis jackets for health and safety. – Yours, etc,

JOHN K ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – Never having noticed ears on slugs, I did not realise they could hear me when I was giving out to them for eating my plants and flowers. Now I feel bad! – Yours, etc,

ROSARY COX,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.