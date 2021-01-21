Sir, – Amid the understandable concern about, and debate around, the future of this year’s Leaving Certificate, the status of another set of State exams has become lost. Thousands of students in Ireland are preparing for the Junior Cycle exams, also scheduled for June 2021. The complete absence of any reference to these exams suggests that the Junior Cycle is not regarded as being significant or valuable by the Department of Education and Skills.

An opportunity now exists to make urgent alternative and meaningful plans for this cohort of young people, to assure them that their education and skills development are equally valued. This would also allow planning for the Leaving Certificate to be afforded the priority it requires. – Yours, etc,

SINEAD KELLY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.