The judiciary and a constitutional crisis

Sir, – What, among other things, is an essential quality in a Supreme Court judge? Judgment. What had Seamus Woulfe not shown in his dealings with the fall-out from the Golfgate controversy? Judgment. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN O’REILLY,

Portlaoise,

Co Laois.

A chara, – The Chief Justice has publicly informed Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe that he feels he should resign.

That alone makes Mr Justice Woulfe’s position entirely untenable, regardless of what one thinks about the circumstances leading up to that point. – Is mise,

EMMET JORDAN,

Carlow.

Sir, – If a motion comes before the Dáil to remove Seamus Woulfe from office as a result of poor judgment on his part, how will Leo Varadkar vote, given his own refusal to resign following equally poor judgment?

Admittedly the “good judgment” bar has to be set higher for a judge, but the basic principle appears much the same.

It seems to me that Mr Varadkar can hardly vote to remove Mr Woulfe, but would have to recuse himself.

Or perhaps even resign. – Yours, etc,

BILL POWER

Tramore,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – May I join June O’Reilly (Letters, November 13th) in defending Mr Justice Frank Clarke’s prose.

Surely there is nobody better qualified than the Chief Justice to issue appropriate sentences? – Yours, etc,

FRANK HENRY,

Galway.

Sir, – Could I suggest the honourable Justices Clarke and Woulfe embrace the wise words of US president-elect Joe Biden when he said, “Let’s lower the temperature and listen to each other again.” – Yours, etc,

AIDAN RODDY

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.