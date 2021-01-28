The joy of stats

Sir, – As one born in May 1946, I now have a spring in my step, as for the first time in 28 years, I am younger than the current president of the United States. George Bush snr stood down in 1993 and four younger men took the office. My year of birth produced three of those American leaders. Donald Trump was born in June 1946, George W Bush in July 1946, and Bill Clinton arrived in August 1946. It may not have been a good year for presidents, after the most recent incumbent, but it was a popular year! – Yours, etc,

JIM FANNING,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.